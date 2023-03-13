Residents impacted by water used during fire at Wissinoming Dollar Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clean up continues Monday in Wissinoming after a huge fire destroyed a discount store.

Some people who live nearby say water from that firefight flooded their homes.

Andre Campbell shows CBS News Philadelphia the damage to his basement after a fire at the Dollar Tree next door.

He says all the water firefighters used to put out the flames created a river that flooded his bedroom and laundry room.

"It was so bad. Everything flooded out in the basement. bed, dresser, the water was right there at my knee," Campbell said.

The fire at the discount store on Frankford Avenue broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Dollar Tree is on the other side of this fence. The water flowed down the hill, across the alleyway, and right into Campbell's driveway and garage.

"Had to pump out the water, call the landlord," Campbell said. "They sent someone right now. There's smoke inside the house."

As the fire raged, nearby residents were told to evacuate.

"My mom called me," Wilson Rivera said. "She was coughing because there was so much smoke coming from the back of the fire, right into our house."

On Monday afternoon, workers tore down part of the building and the ATF was on scene as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

"I'm a little sad about the store," Rivera said. "That was our neighborhood store. It was really convenient for us. It was right here."

As for Campbell, his clothes, baby toys and other belongings are soaked.

He says he has to stay at a hotel due to smoke and water damage.

"Crazy," he said. "I have to pay $150 a night."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the city to see if they offer compensation in cases like these, but they have yet to respond.

Campbell says he doesn't have renter's insurance, but he's working with his landlord to determine his options.