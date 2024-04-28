What your dog's body language means | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Understanding an animal's body language can serve as a key element of nonverbal communication from pet to owner. There are many behaviors that are telltale signs of what a pet may be feeling, especially with dogs.

A dog's tail is a clear indicator of how they might feel. Tails are also used by dogs as a message to other dogs around them.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, many people may assume a wagging tale means a dog is happy. Often this is the case, but a nervous dog will also wag its tail.

If a dog's tail is wagging at a high position this is usually a sign of a positive mental state. However, if a dog is tucking in a wagging tail this is a sign of nervousness. This, coupled with shaking, pacing and even flattened ears is a sign that a dog is in distress.

A curious dog may show signs of alertness with perked-up ears, focused eyes and a tail that is sticking straight out.

If a pup is feeling playful they may stretch their body into a low bow accompanied by a shaking tail.

A tail that arches high over the back may be a sign of aggression.

Ultimately, Erickson says that just because a dog is wagging their tail doesn't mean they are happy. She says it is important to look at your dog's entire body language to determine how they may be feeling.

Pennsylvania SPCA dogs for adoption

Meet Bowser!

Bowser is a 3-year-old pup looking for his forever home. He has a splotchy white and black coat and is described as very friendly. Bowser loves other dogs and he has lived well with other dogs in the past. He is high energy and very smart. Erickson says Bowser is the perfect fitness buddy and will help you get in shape!

Meet Nikki!

Nikki is an 8-month-old puppy who is described as very sweet. She was rescued by the PSPCA animal law enforcement team. She has attended lots of shelter events, so Erickson says she's good to go and be your pal.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

You can also watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet Nikki and Bowser.