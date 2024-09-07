Rain chances around Philadelphia today before sunny weather stretch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your umbrella, we're watching some chances of rain around Philadelphia in the weather forecast on Saturday.

A cold front will approach from the west with clouds and scattered afternoon showers. It will also be muggy with highs below average in the mid-70s.

Then grab the extra blankets for Saturday night and jackets for Sunday morning. Behind the cold front skies will clear quickly as much cooler and drier air arrives.

Temperatures over the next few days and nights may be the chilliest since last May with lows in the city between 52-55 degrees and the mid to upper 40s in the Lehigh Valley, upper PA suburbs and the Pine Barrens of South Jersey. Highs Sunday will struggle to reach the low 70s in the city and only upper 60s away from the city.

Also, plan on some static electricity shocks the next few days as very low humidity combines with breezy northwest winds.

Sunday also marks the start of an eight-day sunny stretch that extends through next weekend. Temperatures this week will climb to the 80s for Tuesday and beyond with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

With this taste of fall on the way it's hard to believe we are still in the summer season. The autumnal equinox (start of fall) is two weeks from Sunday on Sept. 22 at 8:44 a.m. here in Philadelphia.

On that day we have equal hours of daylight and darkness, but our hours of daylight will be quickly become shorter after Sept. 22 and the days will feel even shorter on Nov. 3 when daylight saving time ends and we flip the clocks back one hour brightening our mornings but darkening our evenings. The one silver lining is that extra hour of sleep.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 76

Sunday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High 71, Low 53

Monday: Chilly start to the workweek. High 79, Low 52

Tuesday: Sunny. High 84, Low 58

Wednesday: Sunshine again! High 86, Low 59

Thursday: Sunshine streak continues. High 87, Low 60

Friday: Sunny and nice. High 85, Low 62

