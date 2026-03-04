Rainy Wednesday in the Philadelphia area, with temperatures set to swing upward. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday brings slightly milder weather to the Philadelphia region, but it's not a nice day. We are dealing with areas of patchy fog and showers in the morning, and you'll need your umbrella close by all day.

Allow extra time in the morning for a potentially slow commute.

We expect more widespread rain Wednesday afternoon. On the plus side, you'll only need a light jacket, as temperatures climb to the 40s and 50s.

NEXT big change

More rain on the way tomorrow, heavy at times, before the pattern tries to break for warmth this weekend. By next week we'll have a few days approaching the mid-70s!

More rain is on the way Thursday and Friday as the region tries to warm up for this weekend.

We'll feel that warmth on Saturday when the high temperature should reach 60 degrees in Philadelphia. There could even be highs in the 70s in a few spots south of the city.

If we don't hit 70 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday could get even warmer. We're a little ahead of schedule, as the average occurrence of a 70-degree high temperature in Philadelphia is March 12.

Expect a wetter pattern to arrive next week as well. Most days have at least a chance of showers.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Showers. High 54, Low 39

Thursday: AM showers. High 53, Low 43

Friday: Cooler. High 50, Low 41

Saturday: Some sun. High 62, Low 39

Sunday: Nice and mild. High 70, Low 56

Monday: Very warm. High 72, Low 49

Tuesday: Staying nice. High 73, Low 49

