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Rain lingers Sunday morning, sun returns in afternoon for Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Cooler weather continues for the second half of the weekend, with showers lingering into the morning for eastern spots like the Jersey shore. Expect a damp first half of the day, with some sun returning by the late afternoon.

Highs will be about 10 degrees below average in the 50s with clouds and breezy winds from the east and northeast gusting to 25 mph.

Average high this time of year is around 68 degrees.

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NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT big weather change will be a return to sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday and even low 70s with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

Followed by another round of much needed rain Tuesday night through Thursday night. This will certainly help the drought situation the entire area is now in.

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Drought

Conditions have worsened and most of the Philadelphia area is in a moderate drought to severe drought conditions with over a foot deficit in rainfall since August. Any rain will be welcome.

Here's the 7-day forecast

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Sunday: Morning showers. High 56, low 42.

Monday: Sunny start. High 70, low 42.

Tuesday: Mixed skies. High 67, low 45.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 68, low 50.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 67, low 52.

Friday: Stray shower. High 67, low 47.

Saturday: Cool, rainy. High 56, low 50.  

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