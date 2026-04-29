Much-needed rain arrives in Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.
Get your outdoor activities done early Wednesday as our NEXT Weather maker in the Philadelphia region arrives in the late afternoon and early evening, bringing much-needed rain to the area.
NEXT big weather changes
Rain returns to the region by midday Wednesday with a few pockets of heavy rain and even thunderstorms in the evening. This may slow down the evening commute, but we do need the rain.
Delaware and eastern Maryland are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe wind gusts and thunderstorms.
The rain will be followed by a stretch of cooler-than-average temperatures through the weekend, though it looks nice for the Broad Street Run with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid-40s and sunny, dry conditions.
Drought conditions have worsened, and we are now under moderate to severe drought conditions, with over a foot of deficit in rainfall since August. Any rain will be welcome.
Here's the 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: P.m. rain. High 66, low 49.
Thursday: Clearing. High 67, low 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 65, low 44.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 61, low 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 63, Low 43.
Monday: Sunny skies. High 67, low 46.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 74, low 51.