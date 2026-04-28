2026 Broad Street Run is Sunday in Philadelphia. See the course map, SEPTA details, kids' activities and more

Athletes of all ages are getting ready for the 2026 Broad Street Run this Sunday in Philadelphia.

The event is expected to draw more than 40,000 participants to America's most popular 10-mile race.

It's too late to sign up to run, but you can join in by cheering for the athletes making their way from North Philly to the Navy Yard along Broad Street.

The fun kicks off just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday marks the 47th running of the race, which started with just 1,500 runners in 1980.

What is the Broad Street Run route?

The Broad Street Run starts in North Philadelphia at North Broad Street and Fisher Avenue.

Runners will travel south on Broad Street to the finish line in the Navy Yard at South Broad Street and Farragut Avenue. They'll pass City Hall on the west side.

The starting area is located on the Central High School Field grounds at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue.

The starting area opens at 5 a.m.

Refreshments, a family meeting area, lost and found, and bag check pickup will be in the finish line area at the Navy Yard.

What activities does the Broad Street Run have for kids?

Kids 12 and under can register at the Navy Yard Sunday morning for the Kids Run & Fun Zone for $10. Kids can also be registered at the expo.

Day-of registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with activities beginning at 7 a.m. near the finish line.

A children's run for ages 6 through 12 starts at 7 a.m., followed by shorter dashes for ages 2 through 5.

What time does the Broad Street Run start?

The wheelchair races are scheduled to start at 6:55 a.m.

Elite athletes and the first wave of runners start at 7 a.m. Participants must be in their corrals by 6:40 a.m.

The athletes in the other corrals will begin every 3 to 5 minutes after that.

Participants who want to move to a slower corral than the one they were assigned are free to do so. They can request to move to a faster corral at the expo.

Parking restrictions for the Broad Street Run

No parking will be permitted on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Parking restrictions will also be in place near the starting area, along the route and in the center median of Broad Street. Cars violating parking restrictions will be relocated beginning Saturday evening.

There is no parking available in the start area. Participants can park their cars for free in the Sports Complex parking lots at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the start area. Those parking lots open at 4 a.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by 12 p.m.

Parking is not allowed in FDR Park.

Parking, road closures for the Broad Street Run

The Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue Exit on I-95 South will be closed for construction on race day. Officials say drivers should use Exit 20 (Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue), turn right on Columbus Boulevard, follow Columbus Boulevard until it turns into Pattison Avenue, and then park in their desired lot near the stadiums. (A map of the detour is available online.)

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m.

Broad Street from Windrim to Erie avenues will close at 6:30 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m., according to the city.

Roads are expected to reopen as soon as they are cleared of the race. The city expects Broad Street to reopen by noon.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broad Street during the race, but there may be delays.

SEPTA options for the Broad Street Run

Every registered participant in the Broad Street Run can ride the B/Broad Street Line for free Sunday through noon by showing their race bib. The starting line is between the Olney Transit Center and Logan Station.

The first train is set to depart NRG Station at 4 a.m.

Early morning train service from Glenside and Jenkintown stations connects runners to the B/Broad Street Line at Fern Rock Transit Center. Take the B one stop to Olney Transit Center, where signs will direct you to the starting line area.

Find Regional Rail departure information on the Schedules page or use the Trip Planner to see the options.

Riders taking PATCO into Philadelphia from New Jersey should exit PATCO at 12th/13th & Locust Street Station. Take the escalator or stairs to the concourse level, exit PATCO's fare gates, and follow signs to exit to street level. Head north on South 13th Street toward St. James Street, then left onto Walnut Street. SEPTA's Walnut/Locust Station is on the corner of Broad & Walnut streets.

SEPTA Bus Routes 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 63, 64, 68, 71, 75, 79, 81, 82, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning as early as 5:45 a.m. through approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday. Check SEPTA's website for more information.

Using Uber, Lyft to get to and from the Broad Street Run

To get to the start with a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft, participants should be dropped off at Broad Street and Chew Avenue or Ogontz and Somerville avenues.

If you're using a ride-hailing service after the race, there will be a designated pick-up area on 7th Street from Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue, according to the race website.

Where can I find Broad Street Run results?

Results will be available after the race at broadstreetrun.com. Runners can also find their times by scanning the QR code on their race bibs.

Bib pickup, bag check and more

Runners can pick up their bibs at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center – Hall F on Friday and Saturday. The entrance to the expo is at 12th and Arch streets.

The expo hours are:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You'll need a photo ID to pick up your bib. If you are picking up a bib for another athlete, you'll need the bib number, a note authorizing you to pick up the bib and photo IDs for both people. A photo of the ID on your phone is fine, according to the race website.

Runners can check a bag at the starting area and pick it up near the finish line. There will be multiple gear buses in the starting area to collect bags, and runners can go to any of them. Runners will get a wristband to keep and one to put on their bags.

Runners should check their bags by 6:30 a.m., the race says.

Use the clear bag from the expo and put some form of identification, including your name, address and phone number, inside it.

Gear check pickup will be located at South 13th Street and Intrepid Avenue.

Any additional clothing that's dropped in the starting area will be donated to Our Closet in Your Neighborhood, a project of the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Philly, the city says.

Broad Street Run course map