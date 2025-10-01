Quentin Grimes signs qualifying offer to return to Philadelphia 76ers for 2025-26 season, report says

Restricted free agent Quentin Grimes is signing his qualifying offer to return to the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2025-26 season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The one-year, $8.7 million deal will allow the 25-year-old shooting guard to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. ESPN reports that Grimes will also have a no-trade clause in the one-year deal.

Grimes and the Sixers were reportedly far apart on agreeing to a long-term contract throughout the offseason. He had until Wednesday night to sign the qualifying offer.

The Sixers acquired Grimes in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks at last season's trade deadline for Caleb Martin and a 2025 second-round pick.

With the Sixers dealing with numerous injuries to their core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, Grimes had plenty of opportunities and had a career season.

Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists and shot 46.9% from the field in 28 games with the Sixers.

Grimes joins the team as the Sixers are overseas in Abu Dhabi to begin the preseason vs. the New York Knicks on Thursday.

With Grimes returning, the Sixers now have a deep backcourt on paper with Maxey, second-year guard Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NBA draft. Last week, McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout. He's set to be revaluated in four weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Sixers begin the 2025-26 regular season on Oct. 22 vs. the Boston Celtics.