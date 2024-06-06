Immigration advocates deliver letters to Pennsylvania senators in response to President Biden's executive order

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than a dozen immigrant rights organizations have signed a letter calling on President Biden and both Pennsylvania senators to stop the pursuit of legislation they say restricts asylum eligibility, closes the border and further militarizes immigration enforcement.

Outside Sen. Bob Casey's Philadelphia office, Jasmine Rivera, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigrant and Citizenship Coalition, and others gathered themselves before walking the letter inside.

"We are calling on the senators and on the president to stop their attacks on the immigrant community both through their rhetoric and through policy," Rivera said.

The group was prevented from actually going to Casey's office, however, a representative listened to their concerns in the foyer.

"To flee violence and instability and lack of opportunity to come here to the United States. Those reasons vary from folks who have been threatened by cartels," Rivera said.

The partial ban on asylum claims is expected to be activated when daily migrant apprehensions between ports of entry surpass 2,500, two sources briefed on the policy told CBS News, meaning it would likely take effect immediately.

According to the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA): "Pennsylvania is home to 85,083 citizens naturalized between 2016 and 2020."

Sen. Casey's office provided a statement to CBS Philadelphia:

"I have consistently voted to increase the number of border patrol agents and inspection technology at the border, and I have led the fight to stop the flow of fentanyl coming through ports of entry. The President's action is an important step to secure our southwest border, but more needs to be done to address this crisis. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to come to the table and get that done."

The letter is asking the senators and Biden, "to stop the attacks on immigrants and demonstrate a commitment to the immigrant community by terminating ICE contracts at the Moshannon, Pike, Clinton and Elizabeth Detention Centers.

This comes one week after PICC member organizations dropped off the letter in Sen. Casey's Pittsburgh offices.

"Right now, the rights are being violated in the United States when folks are seeking refuge, seeking asylum, seeking a better future and we are here to fight for those rights and to demand dignity and justice for all," Rivera said.