Mother shares postpartum journey to raise awareness during Maternal Mental Health Month

Maternal Mental Health Month is meant to raise awareness about emotional issues surrounding pregnancy. The research shows about 1 million people suffer from mental health issues during and after pregnancy every year, but only 25% receive treatment. Doctors say this could be potentially dangerous.

Jeovany Figueroa finds joy in motherhood with her 2-year-old daughter, but there was a time when she didn't.

"It's been a beautiful experience, but also a very difficult one," Figueroa said.

Around two months after giving birth, Figueroa said she was crying all the time and having thoughts that would frighten her.

"I didn't have the will to do anything, the desire to enjoy anything, everything was sadness," Figueroa said.

According to the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, one in five mothers experiences mental health disorders just before or after birth, ranging from depression and anxiety to post-traumatic stress, with a higher risk for Latina and Hispanic women.

"We help them understand that none of that is their fault, that they're actually going through some transitions as they're also navigating being a parent," said Karla Cardoza, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Postpartum Support International.

Therapists say more people need to be able to recognize when someone needs help for postpartum emotions.

"When symptoms are lingering, such as lack of interest, maybe sadness, like just a lot of sadness, crying, having difficulty sleeping, difficulty taking care of themselves, maybe having intrusive thoughts," Cardoza said, "it is important to take action."

Figueroa joined a virtual support group and said that connecting with other mothers who understood what she was going through helped.

"I understood it was going to be a process," Figueroa said. "There were going to be changes in me, but I'd be OK in the future."

Figueroa shares her experience so families know they do not have to suffer alone.

Postpartum Support International helps people find the right resources online and in their own communities. Pregnant and postpartum parents can call the PSI helpline for support and resources at 1-800-944-4773.