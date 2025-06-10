When do polls close in the N.J. governor primary elections?

New Jersey primary voters head to the polls

It's Election Day in New Jersey, and voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor in the 2025 primaries.

The winner of each party's primary will advance to the November general election.

New Jersey primary election poll hours

Voters can cast their ballots at polling places across New Jersey starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Those in line before the polls close will be allowed to vote.

How to vote in the New Jersey primary

There are three ways to vote in the New Jersey primary, including by mail, in-person early voting or at your polling place on the day of the election.

If you are a registered Democrat or Republican, you may vote only in your party's primary. Unaffiliated voters must declare which party's primary they are going to vote in.

Remember to check the deadlines if you plan to vote by mail-in ballot. The early voting window closed on June 8.

Does New Jersey require voter ID?

For the most part, New Jersey does not require people to present ID when voting. Voters will be asked to show ID at their polling place if they did not present it when registering.

In certain situations, voters will be given a provisional ballot.

Who is running for New Jersey governor?

There are six Democrats and five Republicans running for governor of New Jersey.

The Democratic primary candidates are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, and former State Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The Republican primary candidates are Burlington County contractor and business owner Justin Barbera, State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former State Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, lawyer and former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac, and former radio host Bill Spadea.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who narrowly defeated Ciattarelli in the 2021 general election, is term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

