Deptford police holds lawn sign fundraiser for Bobby Shisler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Deptford Township community has launched something special for Officer Bobby Shisler and his family. Something that everyone in the South Jersey community is rallying behind.

He was shot in the line of duty and is still in the hospital fighting to recover.

Deptford residents lined up as much as an hour in advance of Thursday night's yard sign drive at the township's police department to show their support to 27-year-old Officer Shisler and his family.

"It's amazing, it's a great turnout," Dawn Kessler said. "This is actually our third time trying to get signs, they keep getting sold out every time we go to get them, so we got here an hour early, and we finally got our signs."

The yard signs, which read "Shisler Strong" cost $15, with proceeds going to Shisler and his family as he continues to recover after being shot while on duty on March 10.

Thursday's sign drive was fully funded by Deptford Township's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 72 and the local Home Depot donated blue light bulbs, which are in very limited supply and cost $5.

"This is actually my third time trying to get a sign and every time they ran out so I'm actually happy I got one today," Mary Lobley said.

Thursday's drive and several other events locally in the coming days have been spearheaded by a Deptford Township Police Department family group. Their Facebook page, Support DTPD, has been a central hub of information and the residents in town have responded and shown their full support.

"It's absolutely fabulous," Joe Pensabene said. "I've only been living here seven months and I absolutely love it. People here are fantastic, really rallying on their own, and it's great to see the community come together like this."

This final message truly sums it up best.

"I hope he gets to see this and I hope he can make it through," Joseph McMonagle said