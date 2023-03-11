Bobby Shisler: Union identifies Deptford, N.J. officer who was shot

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police union officials have identified the Deptford Township Police officer who was wounded in a shooting incident that left a suspect dead Friday.

The officer is Bobby Shisler, a 4-year veteran of the department, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association said in a tweet Saturday.

Wounded Officer Update - Our brother officer Bobby Shisler with Deptford Police Department continues his recovery at Cooper University Hospital this morning. This brave 4 year veteran was in the fight of his life yesterday. He suffered critical life threatening injuries.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/TCDMVQj2xN — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) March 11, 2023

Shisler suffered "critical life threatening injuries" after he was shot, the tweet said.

"Thank you to the citizen who helped save his life. Thank you to the three officers who applied a tourniquet and rushed him to the hospital. Thank you to the amazing care team of doctors and nurses at Cooper University Hospital," another tweet from the NJSPBA read.

The state attorney general's office said a Deptford officer was wounded in a shooting Friday on Doman Avenue. They did not identify the officer.

Sources later told CBS News Philadelphia Shisler was out of surgery and recovering.

In a statement Friday night, Deptford Township police expressed "heartfelt thanks" to the law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting and to the staff at Cooper.

"To the amazing personnel at Cooper University Hospital…..we are forever in your debt. The doctors, nursing staff, and support staff are the best in the business. Thank you for all you do!" the statement said.

Due to the nature of the incident today, we are unable to provide a statement regarding today’s events. All statements... Posted by Deptford Township Police Department on Friday, March 10, 2023