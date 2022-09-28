Philadelphia Eagles players react to shooting outside Roxborough High School that left teen dead, 4 others injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles players are speaking out after a shooting outside Roxborough High School following a scrimmage left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.

Investigators say all five victims were football players. They were shot after walking off the field following a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

New Eagles wideout A.J. Brown wrote on Twitter that his heart goes out to those impacted by the shooting.

"This breaks my heart," Brown wrote. "My heart goes out to the kids involved and to the one that lost his life. We have to do better. We have to protect our children man."

Police say a green Ford Explorer drove up and fired at least 70 shots at the victims and the fled the scene. Authorities say there were at least two shooters.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson also reacted to the shooting on Tuesday night.

"It must stop for these kids, their families and their teammates," he wrote. "Sports are supposed to be a safe haven."

This isn't the first time members of the Eagles and the organization have spoken out against gun violence.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the early favorites to win MVP, met with Penn Medicine's trauma team, which is on the frontlines caring for gun violence victims, last month.

Gun violence has rippling effects across physical, social, & mental health for those impacted & beyond. I met with @PennMedicine’s Trauma Team, who are on the front lines caring for victims every day. If we all educate ourselves, we can help those affected, & bring a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Frb8i7598M — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 15, 2022

"Gun violence is a public health crisis. I am here with the Penn Medicine Trauma Center where I am learning more about gun violence on the individual, the family and community," Hurts said in a video in September.

In January, the Eagles launched the End Philly Gun Violence campaign. You can find more information about that here.

Police say there have been no arrests in the case.