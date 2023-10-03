Phillies vs. Marlins: SEPTA offering free Broad Street Line rides home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is offering free Broad Street Line rides home and extra service for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins playoff series at Citizens Bank Park this week.

The transit authority said Monday that the free rides home from NRG Station will begin two hours after the first pitch and last for two hours postgame, or until the final scheduled train.

Free rides home will also be offered for Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA said it will add five express and three local subways from Fern Rock Transportation Center to NRG Station beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The transit authority said both express and local trains will be available after the game.

If needed, SEPTA said the final Regional Rail trains will be held at night to help Phillies fans connect from the subway.

Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring the free ride homes, SEPTA said.

New way to pay

SEPTA riders no longer need a Key card to pay for their ride as the transit authority recently launched a "tap to pay" contactless program. According to SEPTA, all riders need to do is tap a credit or debit card at a turnstile or while boarding to pay.

Riders can use either a physical card or apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, SEPTA said.

An important note for Regional Rail riders heading to the Phillies game: the contactless pay program isn't available just yet. SEPTA said it expects to roll out contactless pay on the Regional Rail in about a year.

SEPTA Key cards can also still be used.