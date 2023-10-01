Watch CBS News
Phillies to play Marlins in 2023 NLWS. Here's everything you need to know

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Red October is back: Phillies clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight year
Red October is back: Phillies clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight year 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October returns to Citizens Bank Park this week, and the Philadelphia Phillies finally know who they'll be hosting in the 2023 National League Wild Card Series

The Miami Marlins clinched the second wild card spot in the NL on Sunday.

The three-game wild-card series will begin Tuesday in Philadelphia. 

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch, from probable pitchers to how to get tickets

Schedule 

  • Game 1: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, TBD 
  • Game 2: In Philadelphia, Wednesday, TBD 
  • Game 3, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Thursday, TBD 

Probable pitchers

  • Game 1: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.63)
  • Game 2: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) vs. Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66)
  • Game 3, if necessary: TBD 

Season series 

The Phillies lost the season series with the Marlins, 6-7, and went 2-4 vs. Miami at home. 

Tickets 

Tickets are sold out but are available on the secondary market, like StubHub and SeatGeek

The Phillies said fans can register for potential National League Division Series tickets online. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. 

October 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

