Phillies to play Marlins in 2023 NLWS. Here's everything you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October returns to Citizens Bank Park this week, and the Philadelphia Phillies finally know who they'll be hosting in the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.
The Miami Marlins clinched the second wild card spot in the NL on Sunday.
The three-game wild-card series will begin Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Here's what you need to know before the first pitch, from probable pitchers to how to get tickets.
Schedule
- Game 1: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, TBD
- Game 2: In Philadelphia, Wednesday, TBD
- Game 3, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Thursday, TBD
Probable pitchers
- Game 1: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.63)
- Game 2: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) vs. Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66)
- Game 3, if necessary: TBD
Season series
The Phillies lost the season series with the Marlins, 6-7, and went 2-4 vs. Miami at home.
Tickets
Tickets are sold out but are available on the secondary market, like StubHub and SeatGeek.
The Phillies said fans can register for potential National League Division Series tickets online. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
