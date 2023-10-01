Phillies to play Marlins in 2023 NLWS. Here's everything you need to know

Red October is back: Phillies clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October returns to Citizens Bank Park this week, and the Philadelphia Phillies finally know who they'll be hosting in the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.

The Miami Marlins clinched the second wild card spot in the NL on Sunday.

The three-game wild-card series will begin Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch, from probable pitchers to how to get tickets.

Schedule

Game 1: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, TBD

Game 2: In Philadelphia, Wednesday, TBD

Game 3, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Thursday, TBD



Probable pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler

Game 2: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) vs. Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66)

Game 3, if necessary: TBD



Season series

The Phillies lost the season series with the Marlins, 6-7, and went 2-4 vs. Miami at home.

Tickets

Tickets are sold out but are available on the secondary market, like StubHub and SeatGeek.

The Phillies said fans can register for potential National League Division Series tickets online. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

