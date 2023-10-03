Phillies vs. Marlins: Michael Lorenzen off NL Wild Card Series roster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Michael Lorenzen, a trade deadline acquisition who threw a no-hitter in his second start with the Phillies, is off Philadelphia's roster for its National League Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies are carrying 12 pitchers, rookie Orion Kerkering included, while righty-hitting Weston Wilson was added to the roster.

Here is the Phillies' full roster for their series vs. the Marlins.

Pitchers

Left-handers: José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez

Right-handers: Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs

Infielders

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Weston Wilson

Outfielders

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber

Lorenzen and Wilson have an interesting connection. The same night Lorenzen no-hit the Washington Nationals, Wilson made his major league debut at 28 years old -- and had a pretty special moment himself.

Wilson homered in his big-league at-bat.

Tides changed for Lorenzen after his 124-pitch no-hitter. He posted an ERA approaching 8 in his next five starts and was bounced from the rotation after his Sept. 11 outing vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Lorenzen allowed four runs and recorded just one out in his first relief appearance. He allowed no runs and picked up a save over four innings in his last three games.

Meanwhile, Kerkering's emergence may have impacted Lorenzen's spot on the pitching depth chart.

The 22-year-old Kerkering was drafted in the fifth round last year and climbed from Low A to the majors this season. Kerkering made his MLB debut on Sept. 24, striking out two Mets in a 5-2 win which Lorenzen saved.

Kerkering and his slider struck out six batters and allowed one unearned run in three innings over three appearances.

Wilson has just 22 plate appearances in the majors, hitting .313 with a 1.000 OPS, but he mashed for Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The righty Wilson hit 31 homers with a .879 OPS for the IronPigs this season. He mashed lefties, hitting 11 dingers with a .989 OPS.

Wilson's addition makes sense for the Marlins series, considering Miami has two left-handed starters scheduled for Games 1 and 2 and plenty of lefties in the bullpen.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.