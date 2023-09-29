Some SEPTA riders split on contactless payments starting this week

SEPTA riders split on upcoming change to pay for rides

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With SEPTA's many modes of transportation in Philadelphia, a convenient way to pay will start on Friday.

"This is the only transportation I use," Jackson Kollasch said.

Kollasch is new to Philadelphia — a first-year student in Temple University's medical program – solely relying on SEPTA to get around the city.

"I use SEPTA in the mornings to get there and mainly the express and sometimes in the afternoon," Kollasch said.

On Friday, Kollasch and other SEPTA riders will be able to easily tap their credit and debit cards or use mobile payment apps — like Apple Pay for rides.

SEPTA says the new technology — will be a convenience for riders and Kollasch agrees.

"I just heard about it from you but I'm excited because sometimes I forget my card and have to run up and get it and makes me late so it'd be easy to access it. I already have the SEPTA app on my phone to be able to pay," Kollasch said.

Along with the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, the Norristown High-Speed Line — the new program is also available on buses and trolleys.

SEPTA says the new options carry the same benefits as the SEPTA key - like a discounted $2 one-way fare and up to two transfers.

Carl Johnson said he uses SEPTA every day to get work, but he isn't sold on using apps to pay and says cash is king.

"Maybe for a like a year or two removed it will be beneficial, but for now, I think I'll be sticking to my cash," Johnson said.