Harrison Bader remains out of Phillies' lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs. Dodgers

Phillies fans hold onto belief after team snatches victory from Dodgers Wednesday night

Phillies fans hold onto belief after team snatches victory from Dodgers Wednesday night

Phillies fans hold onto belief after team snatches victory from Dodgers Wednesday night

Harrison Bader remains out of the lineup Thursday as the Philadelphia Phillies look to stave off elimination again in Los Angeles.

The Phillies will use the same lineup as they used Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

Brandon Marsh will start in center field and bat fifth, Max Kepler stays in left field and Nick Castellanos starts in right.

Bader left Game 1 with a groin injury and was held out of the starting lineup in Games 2 and 3.

Bader pinch hit in Game 2, collecting a single in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 4-3 loss. He was available to pinch hit in Game 3 but wasn't needed in Wednesday's 8-2 win. Bader will be available again to pinch hit if needed on Thursday.

Here is the Phillies' full Game 4 lineup.

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Brandon Marsh, CF J.T. Realmuto, C Max Kepler, LF Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B

The Phillies turn to Cristopher Sánchez in a must-win Game 4 against the Dodgers. Sánchez allowed two runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two in 5 2/3 innings in the Phillies' 5-3 Game 1 loss last Saturday.

The Dodgers are starting right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who struck out two in 1 2/3 innings and threw 35 pitches in relief in Game 1.

Glasnow had a 3.19 ERA in 18 starts in the regular season. The Phillies scored five runs on two hits and five walks off Glasnow in Philadelphia on April 6.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. ET.