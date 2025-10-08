Harrison Bader out of Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for NLDS Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Phillies trying to take NLDS "one game at a time" as they face elimination

Phillies trying to take NLDS "one game at a time" as they face elimination

Phillies trying to take NLDS "one game at a time" as they face elimination

Harrison Bader is out of the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for Game 3 of the National League Division Series Wednesday night vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers as the outfielder nurses a groin injury.

Bader was also out of the Game 2 lineup on Monday, but was available to pinch hit, which will likely be the same scenario for Game 3.

Here's the Phillies lineup for Game 3:

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Brandon Marsh, CF J.T. Realmuto, C Max Kepler, LF Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies in Game 3 in a win-or-go-home game at Dodger Stadium. Phillies manager Rob Thomason said that lefty Ranger Suárez would be available to come out of the bullpen and pitch behind Nola in Game 3.

Nola ended the season strong, but he struggled in 2025 as he dealt with an injury and posted a career-worst 6.01 ERA in 17 games.

Philadelphia's offense will be tasked with going up against Dodgers right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who finished the regular season with a 12-8 record and a 2.49 ERA.

Yamamoto was dominant in the National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds. He recorded nine strikeouts and went six and two-thirds innings.

Game 3 of the NLDS is scheduled to start at 9:08 p.m.