Phillies shortstop Trea Turner expects to miss 6 weeks with hamstring injury, reports say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said he could be out for six weeks after he injured his left hamstring in the team's 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Turner, 30, was hitting .343, good for seventh in MLB, and is coming off a recent National League Player of the Week honor - announced on April 22.

Turner injured his hamstring going from second base to home plate on a Bryce Harper walk Friday night.

After he easily stole third on the ball-four pitch, Turner saw that Giants catcher Patrick Murphy had dropped the ball. Turner raced home, dodging a tag at the plate from pitcher Jordan Hicks, but was taken out of the game after his injury.

The run ended up being the game-winner.

The Phillies announced before Saturday's game that they had placed Turner on the 10-day injured list.

Kody Clemens was called up from the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

The Phillies' lineup card showed Sosa was replacing Turner at shortstop - and hitting eighth. Catcher J.T. Realmuto has moved up to second in the batting order.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr says in addition to Sosa, Bryson Stott could get a look at shortstop and that Whit Merrifield could get a chance to play second base.

Expect Bryson Stott to get a look at SS.



