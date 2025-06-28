Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper faces live pitching as he nears return from injury, could return next week

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper faced live pitching at Truist Park as he continues to work his way back after an injury to his right wrist.

Harper went on the 10-day injured list on June 6. He traveled with the team to Atlanta and went through a workout in the morning ahead of the Phillies' game against the Braves Saturday night.

"He was great," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "Looked like he got his bat speed and his timing looked fine."

Thomson said Harper would not work out on the field Sunday.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow and figure out where we go next."

Saturday's game was the 21st straight that Harper has missed since the injury. The Phillies began the day 11-9 during this stretch without Harper, who is hitting .258 with nine home runs in 57 games this season.

Harper could rejoin the lineup next week when the Phillies host the Padres and Reds for three games each.