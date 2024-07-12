Who are the Phillies' top trade targets? Questions Philadelphia has to answer heading into MLB trade deadline.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies' front office has a crucial few weeks ahead with the trade deadline fast approaching. Having the best record in baseball has propelled the Phillies — a team already with World Series expectations — toward making one of the best rosters in baseball even better.

Do the Phillies need to do anything by the trade deadline on July 30? Not necessarily, but subtle improvements could lead to a parade in Philadelphia this November. The Phillies don't have to make a big splash, but there are a few notable names they are targeting.

There are still a few questions the Phillies have to answer with the trade deadline coming.

What will the team do with Johan Rojas?

The Phillies have stayed firm with Rojas as their centerfielder, having to bring him back up from the minor leagues earlier than expected because of the injuries of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Rojas has dazzled with his defense since he returned and has been OK with the bat. He's hitting .229 since returning to the majors on June 28, with a .270 on-base percentage and a .527 OPS. Rojas has three stolen bases in those 11 games.

In 16 games this season, Rojas is hitting .234 with a .560 OPS and 17 stolen bases. Rob Thomson indicated what the Phillies want him to do as an everyday player.

"I wish he would take that same approach on every at-bat and not get big in certain areas," Thomson said Thursday. "Make sure you barrel it up, put the ball in play, use the field, chew up pitches and use your short game. When he does that, he's going to be a huge contributor on offense."

Rojas appears to have a role in Philadelphia. Based on who the Phillies acquire in the outfield at the deadline, that could be a late-inning switch for defense or a platoon role in the final two months.

Who becomes the backup catcher when J.T. Realmuto returns?

The Phillies couldn't have asked any more from Garrett Stubbs or Rafael Marchán over the past month. Both catchers have not only handled the pitchers well but also contributed offensively.

Stubbs has hit .216 in 15 games with a 539 OPS, having a hit in 10 of the first 11 games he started in place of Realmuto.

Marchán has hit .313 with a .936 OPS in his 15 games, displaying excellent pop time behind the plate.

Realmuto will catch the overwhelming majority of games when he returns, making the backup catcher role not as significant. Stubbs would get that nod and Marchán can continue to develop with everyday at-bats in Triple A.

How will bench roles shape out?

There are a few players that may not be on this team come the end of the month. Cristian Pache's roster status is in doubt, as his playing time has significantly decreased since Rojas has returned.

Pache has played just five games and has gone 2 for 10 in his at-bats — he's only hitting .196 on the season.

The Phillies had $8 million reasons to keep Whit Merrifield around, and it seemed he would have been removed from the roster no matter who they acquire in the outfield. Instead, the Phillies released Merrifield and called up Weston Wilson to fill his role. If the Phillies acquire an outfield bat, the bench will likely shape up like this:

Brandon Marsh (platoon), Rojas (late-inning/platoon), Edmundo Sosa (utility) and Stubbs (backup catcher). The fifth spot would be determined.

The Phillies may just be a right-handed bat away, specifically in the outfield.

Who are the Phillies' top trade targets?

The Phillies are looking at outfield bats, with Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. and Chicago Cubs CF Cody Bellinger as the top targets with just over two weeks until the trade deadline, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Marsh has been dominant against right-handed pitchers, hitting .304 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and a .911 OPS. Conversely against left-handed pitchers, Marsh is hitting just .149 with no homes, two RBIs and a .392 OPS.

Ideally, a Marsh platoon is best for the Phillies. Having an everyday outfield bat with Nick Castellanos is what makes the best version of this Phillies offense. Marsh and Rojas platooning, or Rojas coming in as a late defensive replacement significantly improves the Phillies as well.