Johan Rojas, Brandon Marsh show why they are valuable to Phillies in win vs. Dodgers as trade deadline approaches

PHILADELPHIA -- If a ball is hit to center field, Johan Rojas expects to make the play. That's the only acceptable result.

So when Rojas was chasing down a 96 mph ball that traveled 380 feet off the bat of Kike Hernandez, he knew the ball was going to end up in his glove. The distance traveled from Point A to Point B didn't matter.

"Every hitter that hits the ball towards me. If he wants it to be a hit, he's gonna have to hit it out," Rojas said, via Phillies Interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "Ball they hit. Ball I catch. [If] it's not out. It's in my glove."

Rojas received a standing ovation from the 44,020 members of the Phillies faithful in attendance after tracking down Hernandez's ball, preserving a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night. The catch was part of a big night for Rojas, who also had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning -- upping his season average to .294 with runners in scoring position.

The #Phillies swept the #Dodgers.



They are 61-32, a season-high 29 games over .500.



They are 23-13 against teams .500 or better, the .639 win percentage against those teams is the best in #MLB. pic.twitter.com/BV1nDnt0FE — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 12, 2024

Not bad for a player who was jettisoned to Lehigh Valley less than a month ago.

"He's electric. He can do a lot of different things," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He puts pressure on the other team ... I wish he would take that same approach on every at-bat and not get big in certain areas. Make sure you barrel it up, put the ball in play, use the field, chew up pitches, and use your short game.

"When he does that, he's gonna be a huge contributor on offense."

Rojas has demonstrated what he brings to the Phillies lineup night in and night out. The Phillies are 69-34 in games Rojas has started since he made his debut on July 15, 2023 -- a .670 win percentage.

Plays like the one Rojas made in center field are part of the reason the Phillies have the best record in baseball. The Phillies are 84-44 with Rojas on the roster (.656 win percentage), which isn't a coincidence.

"I've seen him make a couple catches like that. He can cover a lot of ground," Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said. "He's a game-changer. That could be a double or triple right there, especially in that part of the stadium. He covers a lot of ground."

Brandon Marsh had the best seat in the house for Rojas' heroics. Marsh is in the same position as Rojas, another player who has a future on this team yet doesn't know what his role will be in a month.

Come August, Rojas and Marsh may both be platooning in center field. Both players have a ridiculous strength on this Phillies team -- Marsh against right-handed pitchers and Rojas with his glove in center field.

"I love defense like that, man," Marsh said. "I take a lot of pride in defense myself, so when I see my teammate, my partner 'Ro' do something crazy like that, something special to help us win a game, I love it. I get amped up."

Marsh had a huge night himself, hitting a home run and a triple to power the bottom third of the lineup. Both those hits came against right-handed pitchers, as Marsh is now slashing .304 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs against right-handed pitchers this season -- an OPS of .911.

The Phillies are a season-high 29 games over .500 at 61-32. They have the best winning percentage in baseball (.656) and the best winning percentage against teams currently .500 or better (.639).

Despite all the Phillies have accomplished, they have an opportunity to get better with the trade deadline fast approaching. When Marsh is in left field and Rojas is in center field, the Phillies are very tough to beat.

Marsh and Rojas may be splitting time in center field depending on what the Phillies do. All either player can do at this point is continue to make an impression.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be here," Rojas said. "That's why we're all so good here. We just go out to win games, to catch the ball and make all the plays possible. Anything that helps the club win."