Philadelphia Phillies activate Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber from 10-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Significant help is on the way for MLB's best Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies on Tuesday activated first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber from the 10-day injured list.

Both Harper and Schwarber will return to Philadelphia's lineup when it opens up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies placed the slugging duo on the IL on June 28.

"I'm going to play smart this week," Harper told reporters. "I think any time you're able to get off the [IL] within 10 days is huge. I want to play smart, do it the right way and have a good week."

To make room for Schwarber and Harper, the Phillies designated outfielder David Dahl for assignment and optioned Kody Clemens to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Schwarber will DH and lead off for the Phillies and Harper will bat third Tuesday against Los Angeles.

"We're excited to be back, kind of been itching at the bit trying to get back," Schwarber said. "Happy that it's here and ready to go. Playing a good team across the way, so I think it's going to be a fun little week here. I'm sure it's going to be slammed."

Harper (hamstring strain) and Schwarber (groin strain) suffered their injuries late in the Phillies' 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on June 27.

The Phillies were forced to survive 10 games without arguably their two most important players but survived with a 5-4 record.

"They did a fantastic job," Schwarber said. "I feel like that's been the MO of the team the last couple of years, that when someone goes down, someone steps up to the challenge and takes the reins and runs with it."

Philadelphia returns home after a .500 road trip that saw a series win against the Cubs in Chicago and then a series loss to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. The Phillies remain 7 1/2 games up on the Braves in the NL East.

Harper was selected to his eighth All-Star Game and his first as a Phillie as the National League's starting first baseman. Harper said Tuesday he plans to play in the game.

The 31-year-old is having another MVP-caliber season, hitting .303/.399/.582 with a .901 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), 20 homers, 58 RBIs, 3.7 WAR and 175 OPS+. Harper was named the NL Player of the Month for both May and June.

Schwarber is hitting .250/.373/.447 with a .820 OPS, 17 home runs, 49 RBIs, 60 runs scored, tied for third-most in the National League, and a 1.8 WAR.