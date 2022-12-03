Phillies to meet with star shortstops before Winter Meetings: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will meet with all four premier free agent shortstops -- Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner -- ahead of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

The report didn't indicate in what order the Phillies will meet with the shortstops.

According to the report, Philadelphia will meet with Bogaerts and Correra this weekend. The two are Scott Boras' clients.

The Athletic reported the Phils will also meet with Swanson and Turner before the start of the Winter Meets. The report suggested those meetings may have already taken place.

The Phillies are in the market for a shortstop after they declined Jean Segura's option. Signing a shortstop would mean Bryson Stott would shift to second base.

Turner is reportedly the Phillies' "top priority," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. One online sportsbook last month pegged the Phils as the betting favorites to sign the smooth-sliding shortstop.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last month they would "rather not be penalized" by the luxury tax again but said he has payroll flexibility.

The Phillies exceeded the luxury tax for the first time in franchise history in 2022, and appear open to doing it again in 2023.

"We're going to push the needle to try to win," Dombrowski said last month. "We're close, right?"

The Phils were two wins away from winning the World Series. They appear ready to strike again in free agency.