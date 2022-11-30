2022 MLB Winter Meetings: What to expect from the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If the Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run has you itching for baseball news, saddle up. The hot stove should heat up quite a bit starting Sunday.

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway on Sunday. The four-day conference typically is a busy one for the transaction wire.

Here's what you need to know.

When

The 2022 Winter Meetings will begin on Sunday, Dec. 4, and end on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The annual event will end with the Rule 5 draft, which takes place on Dec. 7. The owners' lockout canceled last year's Rule 5 draft.

Where

The Winter Meetings will take place in San Diego at the Marriott Marquis.

What

Representatives from all 30 MLB teams (team owners, executives, etc.), players, player agents and media members will convene for the four-day event.

A 2019 MLB.com article describes the meetings as an "industry gathering" in which "executives, team staff, media, exhibitors and job seekers converge to network with peers, fill job and internship vacancies, attend workshops, discuss trends and exchange ideas."

Essentially, it's a place where team executives can meet with each other or agents face-to-face to discuss free agent contracts or trades. It's historically been the busiest few days during the baseball offseason.

The Hall of Fame's Contemporary Baseball Era voting results will be released Sunday.

Phillies history

The Phillies have made noise at the Winter Meetings in the past. Here's a look at some deals the Phillies have made since 2000 at the Winter Meetings:

2019: the Phillies signed Zack Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract

2018: the Phillies signed Andrew McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million contract

2006: the Phillies acquired Freddy Garcia from the White Sox for Gavin Floyd

2004: the Phillies drafted Shane Victorino from the Padres in the Rule 5 draft

You might notice the Roy Halladay acquisition in 2010 and the subsequent Cliff Lee trade to Seattle in 2009 missing.

Why? The trades weren't completed at the meetings, but the groundwork was laid. The same goes for when Lee re-signed with the Phillies a year later. The Phils made the offer at the meetings, and Lee agreed to the deal a couple of days later.

What to expect

Rumors, rumors, rumors -- be sure to check the verified checkmark on Twitter.

The Phillies, who were two wins shy from winning the World Series, figure to be busy again this winter. Whether or not that equates to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wheeling and dealing in San Diego remains to be seen.

Earlier this month, Dombrowski said he has payroll flexibility to "push the needle to try to win." Translation? The luxury tax won't be an obstacle.

The Phillies paid the tax in 2022 for the first time in franchise history. They appear willing to do it again in 2023.

After declining Jean Segura's option, the Phillies opened up a spot in the middle infield ahead of a shortstop-rich free-agent market.

Four of this offseason's top free agents are shortstops: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

Factor in Bryce Harper's Tommy John surgery, and all the stars are lining up for the Phillies to be shopping for a shortstop.

Other needs for the Phillies include another starting pitcher (or two) and several leverage relievers.

Philadelphia's rotation lost three members, with Zach Eflin (declined mutual option), Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard becoming free agents.

The Phillies are high on their top three pitching prospects, Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry. They're reportedly going to give the trio a chance to earn a spot in the rotation in Spring Training, but what would their innings threshold be?

It's safe to say most observers believe the Phillies will end up with one of the four shortstops, so a storyline to watch at the Winter Meetings (and beyond) is what direction does Dombrowski go to fill out the rotation?

Will the Phillies shop atop the starting pitching market (Carlos Rodón), mid-rotation arm (Chris Bassitt) or backend (José Quintana)? Perhaps the Phils answered that question at the Winter Meetings.

The bullpen is another need for the Phils after David Robertson, Brad Hand and Corey Knebel became free agents.

The Phils will likely want to add at least one more leverage reliever in free agency/trades.