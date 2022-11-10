MLB free agency: 2 things Phillies should do this offseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies' season came to an end last Saturday, Bryce Harper held court with reporters in the Houston locker room. The Phillies' magical postseason had just ended with the Astros winning their second championship in six years and Harper still searching for his first World Series ring.

Harper made a declaration that Phillies fans have heard before. The 2021 NL MVP expects the Phils to be busy this winter.

"This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "Dave Dombrowski is our guy. John Middleton understands we want to win and he wants to win right now too. I would imagine we're going to be the same team, but with some more pieces to make us that much better."

Sounds a little like the Sign J.T. campaign from a couple of years ago.

The Phillies' offseason officially began Sunday.

Philadelphia has eight free agents after it declined Jean Segura's option and starting pitcher Zach Eflin declined his mutual option.

Free agents can sign with new teams beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are two things the Phillies should do this offseason.

1) Sign Turner (or another top SS)

When the Phillies declined Segura's option, it signaled the front office could be readying to fish in the deep end of the open market to address the middle infield. It's a shortstop-rich market and the Phillies have a need up the middle.

Bryson Stott will be one-half of the middle infield in 2023, but where will he play?

Shortstop is his natural position and he was average in his first season in the majors, posting 0 outs above average, per Statcast. But Stott could easily shift over to second base, where he actually posted 3 OAA in 45 games last season.

Enter Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

The Phillies figure to be players for the top free agent shortstops, who also happen to be among the best position players available.

Any of the aforementioned shortstops would slot perfectly into the Phillies' plans, but Turner would fit like a glove.

Turner has some Phillies ties. The 29-year-old played four seasons with Harper with the Washington Nationals and was teammates with Kyle Schwarber in 2021 in Washington before both were traded in separate deals.

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long held the same position with the Nationals for three-plus seasons while Turner was in Washington.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark said Wednesday on 97.5 The Fanatic "there's some interesting rumblings" Turner wants to be a Phillie.

Trea Turner to the Phillies? @jaysonst on 97.5 The Fanatic just now.



“There’s some interesting rumblings Trea Turner wants to be here.”



Video: @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/IQT8PX8CdC — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) November 9, 2022

One online sportsbook has the Phillies as the betting favorites to land Turner.

Last season with the Dodgers, Turner hit .298 with 121 OPS+, 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. He led the National League in plate appearances and at-bats.

Since 2019, Turner is hitting .311 with a 131 OPS+.

Turner slotted in as either the Dodgers' first, second or third hitter in 2022, with the majority of his games coming in the two-hole.

Where would he slot into the Phillies' lineup? Certainly atop it, either leadoff or two.

Schwarber isn't the typical leadoff hitter, but the Phillies were at their best when the slugging left fielder hit one.

The Phils could hit Turner one or two and lengthen their already deep lineup while shoring up a premium defensive position.

The good news is that any of the four free agent shortstops fill the role of a 1-5 hitter with good defense, but Turner is the pick here.

2) Sign mid-rotation starter

Carlos Rodón sure would look good in a rotation with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez, and there would be no complaints if the Phillies go the route. The Phillies need to add pitching depth, both in the rotation and bullpen.

The Phillies need to fill two spots in the rotation, though one of those appears to be earmarked for a young arm.

Philadelphia will reportedly give 2021 first-round pick Andrew Painter every chance to contribute in 2023, and then there's 2020 first-rounder Mick Abel and 2021 fifth-round pick Griff McGarry too.

That still leaves at least one more proven arm needed in the rotation with Eflin, Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard free agents.

There's no guarantee the kids will be ready, so the Phils will more than likely add at least one starter.

Rodón is the sexy name, especially since there were reports the team checked in on the lefty at the trade deadline.

While Rodón would add another top-end starter to the rotation, the Phils have the luxury that isn't necessary. A three or solid four would get the job done.

Some names that would fit the bill include Chris Bassitt, Martín Pérez, Tyler Anderson, José Quintana and Sean Manaea. Andrew Heaney, Ross Stripling and Nathan Eovaldi are some other possible names. (Qualifying offers could complicate things.)

The point is, the Phillies aren't desperate for a top-end starter.

Another one wouldn't hurt, but adding a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm should be one of the Phils' top priorities.