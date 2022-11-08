MLB free agency: Phillies' Eflin, Segura hit open market

Phillies fans are grateful for team's run to the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies' season ended Saturday night when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games. Now the offseason begins and the first three pieces of news involve starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin and second baseman Jean Segura.

The Phillies, as expected, picked up Nola's $18 million club option for the 2023 season.

Eflin, 28, opted to decline his $15 million mutual option with the Phillies and become a free agent.

The Phils declined Segura's $17 million option, making the second baseman a free agent.

Eflin and Segura join six other Phillies free agents.

Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson and Noah Syndergaard became free agents Sunday.

Teams and players are allowed to talk about contracts, but cannot officially sign until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here's where the Phillies stand.

Jean Segura

The Phillies opted to decline Segura's $17 million option for 2023, which is not unexpected. Segura's $17 million salary would have made him the third highest-paid second baseman in the majors.

Segura missed a significant portion of last season because of a broken finger. The 33-year-old hit .277 with a .723 OPS in 98 regular-season games.

In the postseason, Segura hit .214 but had two huge knocks -- driving in the tying and go-ahead runs in the Phillies' wild 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals and a two-run single in Game 3 of the NLDS vs. the San Diego Padres.

Before the news became official Monday, Segura had already posted on Instagram thanking the city and Phillies fans.

The Phillies' decision to decline Segura's option signals they could fish in the star-studded shortstop free agent market.

Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner headline this year's class.

A Segura-Phillies reunion is still an option, although at a lesser price.

If the Phils sign a shortstop, Bryson Stott would likely move to second base full time.

Zach Eflin



The Phillies and Eflin agreed to the mutual option in May for the 2023 season. Eflin declining the option isn't much of a surprise.

Eflin endured another frustrating season with knee injuries, but he was able to come back in time to help the team out as a reliever in September and in the postseason. He quickly established himself as a weapon for manager Rob Thomson.

In seven regular-season appearances out of the bullpen, Eflin held hitters to a .148 average and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

Eflin played a key part in the Phillies' postseason run too, allowing four runs in 10 2/3 innings out of the 'pen. He struck out 12 batters and walked two and posted a 3.38 ERA. He also saved the Phils' clinching game in the National League Wild Card Series.

With Eflin declining the mutual option, the book on a return to Philadelphia isn't exactly closed. Eflin and the Phillies could re-negotiate after the righty tests the market.

Aaron Nola

To no one's surprise, the Phillies exercised their $18 million option on Nola. Nola will be back next season.

Nola posted a 3.25 ERA in 205 innings in 2022, leading all major league pitching with an 8.10 strikeout-to-walk rate and 1.3 walks per nine. His 2.58 FIP (fielding independent fielding pitching) was a career best as was his 0.961 WHIP.