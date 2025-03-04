Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford among Phillies' first spring training camp cuts

Two of the Philadelphia Phillies' top prospects are among the club's first spring training cuts. The Phillies optioned infielder Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Catcher Caleb Ricketts, infielder Carson Taylor and left-handed pitcher Tristan Garnett were also reassigned.

Miller and Crawford were among the Phillies spring training invitees, mostly to give the youngsters a taste of what big-league camp entails. Neither prospect figures into the Phils' 2025 plans, but 2026 debuts appear more likely.

Miller and Crawford are ranked No. 2 and 3 in the Phillies' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Aidan Miller of the Philadelphia Phillies participates in live batting practice prior to a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark on March 2, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Top prospect Andrew Painter remains with the Phillies, though he won't pitch in the spring. Painter is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is expected to pitch for the Phils sometime later in the summer.

The Phillies selected Crawford in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft. Crawford, the son of four-time MLB All-Star Carl Crawford, hit .313 with a .804 OPS between Single-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading last season. He was named the club's Paul Owens Award winner, given annually to the organization's top minor league player.

Miller, 20, spent most of last season in Single-A and High-A but earned a promotion to Double-A near the end of the season. In 102 games across three minor-league levels, Miller finished with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and a .811 OPS.

Crawford and Miller were both on the 2024 National League All-Star Futures Game rosters.