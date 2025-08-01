Phillies send Johan Rojas to minors, Daniel Robert to IL to make room for Jhoan Duran, Harrison Bader

The Philadelphia Phillies optioned outfielder Johan Roja to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed reliever Daniel Robert on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 30 on Friday to make room for newly acquired Harrison Bader and Jhoan Duran.

Rojas, a 24-year-old light-hitting center fielder known for his speed and defense, is hitting .224/.280/.289 in 71 games with a .569 OPS and .58 OPS+, which means he was 42 points below the average MLB hitter.

Robert, 30, was the first of at least a couple of bullpen moves expected within the coming weeks. The Phillies acquired Robert in a trade with the Texas Rangers on May 1 and posted a 5.79 ERA in 12 games across two stints with the club this season.

Duran will slot into the Phillies' bullpen as their closer, a role the team hasn't had since Rob Thomson took over as manager.

During his tenure as manager, Thomson has been reluctant to name any reliever a set closer. Instead, he used his late-inning relievers based on pockets of the lineup and matchups. Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have already said Duran will be the club's closer.

Duran will wear No. 59 with the Phillies. Thomson changed his number to No. 49.

"The only one who is upset at this point is my wife because all of her merchandise has 59 on it," Thomson said, adding he chose No. 49 to select his "buddy" Ron Guidry.

David Robertson, whom the Phillies signed to a one-year contract last month, can join the team as early as Tuesday.

Bader isn't in the Phillies' lineup for tonight's game against the Detroit Tigers. Max Kepler is playing left field against the Tigers, who are starting righty Jack Flaherty.

"My intention is to go out there and play my brand of baseball. Just be myself. It's really the only thing I know how to do, both on and off the field. I'm just going to help this team win," Bader said Friday. "Like we all know, I've been injected into a playoff race and all the notions of ego are me, me and my playing time. That will go out the window. I'm here to win. I'm here to help this team win. I want a shot at the World Series."

Thomson said for the time being, the Phillies will have a double platoon in center and left field: Bader and Brandon Marsh in CF and Kepler and Otto Kemp in LF.

Here's tonight's full lineup:

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Scharber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, CF Max Kepler, LF Edmundo Sosa, 3B Bryson Stott, 2B

The Phils will induct Jimmy Rollins and Ed Wade into their Wall of Fame before Friday's game. The club is recommending fans be in their seats at 6 p.m., when the ceremony starts.