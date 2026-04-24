Phillies recall hard-throwing prospect Alex McFarlane from Double-A Reading

The slumping Philadelphia Phillies are tapping into the farm system.

The Phillies on Friday recalled 24-year-old Alex McFarlane from Double-A Reading ahead of their three-game series against the Braves. McFarlane will wear No. 71 and join the Phillies in Atlanta.

The promotion comes as the Phillies are riding a nine-game losing streak and on the eve of Zack Wheeler's return from thoracic outlet surgery. When the Phillies activate Wheeler from the injured list, a corresponding move will have to be made, so McFarlane's time in the majors could be brief, or the club could option another pitcher. The Phils did call up Nolan Hoffman on Thursday to take the released Taijuan Walker's roster spot.

McFarlane was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft as a starter but was converted to a full-time reliever this season.

The righty brings velocity to the table, with his fastball topping out at 99 mph. He made seven appearances this season with the Fightin Phils, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings with one save, 10 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .190 average.

McFarlane threw three scoreless innings with the Phillies during spring training, with opponents going 1 for 9 off him.

Last season, McFarlane was named the club's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after allowing four runs in 17 innings across four starts for High-A Jersey Shore. He went 4-9 with a 4.84 ERA in 24 appearances in High-A and Double-A in 2025.

In the minors, McFarlane averaged 10.76 strikeouts per nine innings.

McFarlane is rated as the Phillies' 19th prospect by MLB.com.