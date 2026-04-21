Ace Zack Wheeler set to return to struggling Philadelphia Phillies rotation on Saturday vs. Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia ace right-hander Zack Wheeler, out since last August because of a blood clot found near his right shoulder and thoracic outlet surgery, will return to the struggling Phillies rotation on Saturday in Atlanta, manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday.

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Wheeler last pitched on Aug. 15, 2025, at Washington, exiting after five innings.

Wheeler finished his sixth season with the Phillies at 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA through 149 2/3 innings and 24 starts. He's 113-75 with a 3.28 ERA for his career over 11 seasons with Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

Wheeler completed a five-game minor league rehab stint on Sunday, when he threw 77 pitches for Double-A Reading. The righty also pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the assignment.

Zack Wheeler of the Reading Fightin Phils delivers a pitch during a Minor League Baseball game at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, United States, on April 16, 2026. Dan Squicciarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thomson didn't think Wheeler, who rejoined the Phillies in Chicago, would face significant restrictions against the Braves.

"I see him as kind of a six (inning), 90 (pitch) guy," Thomson said before the Phillies faced the Cubs. "I think he's basically at the end of spring training."

Wheeler's return could provide a much-needed boost to the Phillies, who entered Tuesday on a six-game slide that dropped them to 8-14.

"I think having Zack Wheeler on your 26-man roster makes you a better roster no matter what," Thomson said. "So when he's healthy and pitching, well he's one of, if not the best pitcher in the National League."