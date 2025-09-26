Phillies vs. Twins, Mt. Joy, Oktoberfest celebrations in Philadelphia, more things to do this weekend

With Oktoberfest celebrations and fall festivals upon us and Red October right around the corner, you can tell fall is finally hitting in the Philadelphia region.

This weekend, the Phils will close out the regular season with their series against the Twins, plus NHL fans will finally get their fix as the Flyers take the ice for their preseason home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Beloved comedians, like Sebastian Maniscalco and Kevin Nealon, will take the stage. And Philadelphia favorites, Mt. Joy, will also headline two nights at The Mann Center in Philadelphia this weekend.

Here's what else to check out in the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Phillies vs. Twins at Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies will put a bow on their second straight NL East-winning season by hosting the Minnesota Twins in their final regular-season series.

The next time the Phils will play at Citizens Bank Park, it'll be Red October.

The Phillies open the three-game series with the Twins on Friday at 6:45 p.m. First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The regular season wraps up Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Day. All fans will get a 2026 magnet schedule.

Then, the Phillies will have a week off before hosting Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Tickets for the weekend series are available on the Phillies' website and third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Flyers vs. Bruins preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Flyers Hockey returns to the Wells … Xfinity Mobile Arena this weekend as fans will get their first in-person look at the Rick Tocchet-led Flyers.

Philadelphia will host the Boston Bruins in its home preseason opener at the South Philly arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m., and tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster and third-party sellers like StubHub and SeatGeek.

With a Flyers game at Xfinity Mobile Arena and the Phils at Citizens Bank Park at 6:05 p.m., fans could catch most of the hockey game and then head over and see the baseball club take on the Twins.

Mt. Joy performing 2 nights at The Mann Center

With their strong Philadelphia roots, indie/alternative band Mt. Joy will headline at The Mann Center in West Philly for back-to-back nights this Friday and Saturday.

Named for a hiking trail at Valley Forge National Park, Sam Cooper and Matt Quinn created what would become Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band paying homage to their hometown.

The group is on tour for their latest album, "Hope We Have Fun," which was released on May 30. Earlier this year, the bandmates scattered around the country and attended listening parties for the album ahead of its release. Quinn attended one at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown, where he participated in a Q&A about the new music and collabs on the album.

Both the Friday and Saturday concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for both shows.

Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Atlantic City

Sebastian Maniscalco is back in Atlantic City for weekend two of pure entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort. Mansicalco, who's known for his physical comedy and enthusiastic bits that incorporate his Italian heritage and family, will headline shows Friday through Sunday at the Ocean's Ovation Hall.

For those looking to make the most of their time in Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort has an entire Sebastian Maniscalco-themed weekend of festivities lined up, with fun food and drink activations, an impersonator contest, a retail pop-up and a pre-party.

Showtime for Friday is 9 p.m., Saturday's is 8 p.m. and Sunday's is 7 p.m. Tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco's "It Ain't Right Tour" are available online.

Kevin Nealon at Helium Comedy Club

Stand-up comedian Kevin Nealon is coming to Philadelphia for two nights at Helium Comedy Club.

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member is known for decades of work, including on-screen roles in "Happy Gilmore" and "Weeds."

Nealon is set to perform four shows this weekend, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday's 7 p.m. show is already sold out. So comedy fans, grab those tickets while you can!

Tickets start at $43 for general admission and $53 for reserved seating.

85 South at The Liacouras Center



The hilarious trio 85 South will be bringing all the jokes if you promise to bring all the laughs this weekend.

Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean will be at The Liacouras Center in North Philly on Friday, for the Spin The Block Tour 2025. This is also their 10th anniversary celebration.

Tickets range from $69 to $156. Prices can vary. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

"Live and in action — raw, real, and hilarious. This is more than a show... It's a whole experience," the event website said.

17th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

It's time to dig out your best dirndl and lederhosen because Oktoberfest season is officially upon us.

The 17th annual South Street Oktoberfest is a family-friendly affair, bringing together people of all backgrounds to celebrate German culture while enjoying a nice pint and folk music.

This street fest kicks off Saturday at noon and will feature live music, German dancers, liter lift competitions, face painting, games and of course, the best German food and beer you'll find in Philadelphia. This event is what you make of it, so you can either pay as you go, or purchase a VIP ticket for $125, which includes access to the Brauer Bund Bierhall, where ticketholders can sit indoors, eat, drink and be merry.

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. at Brauhaus Schmitz.

Yards Brewing Oktoberfest

Spring Garden's Yards Brewing Company is hosting its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy an afternoon filled with the finest beers, savory foods and live entertainment from Polkadelphia.

Each ticket includes an exclusive 0.5-liter Yards Oktoberfest stein. Guests can even try their hand at the traditional stein-holding competition.

Tickets are $33.85 for general admission and $12.51 for designated drivers.

New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival

The 31st annual New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival returns this weekend at New Hope–Solebury High School. The festival is set to feature more than 160 artists.

The arts festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is but a mere $5 donation. The festival will showcase fine art and handcrafted goods, featuring live music, and everyone's favorite — food trucks.

Philadelphia Marketplace in Dilworth Park

It's the final weekend to check out the Philadelphia Marketplace in Center City's Dilworth Park! Presented by the team behind the beloved Christmas Village, guests can browse through dozens of local vendors, who will be offering everything from handmade jewelry and candles to other home goods at this Center City open-air market pop-up.

The Philadelphia Marketplace's final days will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The marketplace is free for guests to visit and enjoy.

Barbie Truck Tour at Cherry Hill Mall

For the Barbies and Kens of the world, the truck tour is back in our area this weekend with a new theme.

The Barbie Truck Tour will be at the Cherry Hill Mall near the Old Navy store on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new theme is the Barbie Sports Club Tour.

The limited-time pop-up will feature an exclusive lineup of active-inspired apparel, accessories, and drinkware, perfect for hitting the court and the gym, all while repping Barbie, as said in a news release about the event.

The Barbie Truck Tour has been traveling across the U.S. since 2019, with new themes each tour.

The previous themes include Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour [2019], Barbie Malibu Truck tour [2021] and Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour [2023].

Merch will be available for credit card only, no cash, according to the news release.

Not able to make it? There's another opportunity to see the Sports Club Tour at Suburban Square in Ardmore on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow returns to Camden's Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium has kicked off its annual fall celebration, the Fintastic Pumpkin Glow, featuring some glowing, aquatic-themed pumpkin displays and underwater sites you won't want to miss.

Guests can explore a wide variety of pumpkin displays near the shark, stingrays and other exhibits in the aquarium.

For an additional cost, the aquarium also offers festive treats and pumpkin painting.

The event runs through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $30.