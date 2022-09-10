A Chat With: Mt. Joy returns to Philadelphia with headlining concert at The Mann Center

A Chat With: Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper of Mt. Joy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Indie band Mt. Joy is getting world recognition and they're from right here in Philadelphia. On Saturday night, they return to Philly for their first performance since the pandemic with two new albums and what's sure to be a packed Mann Center.

Named for a hiking trail at Valley Forge National Park, Sam Cooper and Matt Quinn created what would become Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band paying homage to their hometown.

The two went to Conestoga High School and shared a love of music. They reconnected years later when they were living in Los Angeles.

The group was on tour with The Lumineers when concerts were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band released an album in June 2020 and just dropped their newest album, "Orange Blood," this summer.

Now they're headed home to Philadelphia to headline a show at the Skyline Stage at The Mann Music Center on Saturday night.

The band has been vocal about current issues and giving back, hosting a live stream concert with donations going to Music Cares and Philabundance.

Watch the video above for our full interview.