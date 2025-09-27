Brauhaus Schmitz' Oktoberfest brings Bavarian flair and tradition to Philadelphia's South Street

Oktoberfest brings Bavarian flair and tradition to South Street in Philadelphia

Music, food and plenty of beer took over South Street on Saturday as thousands gathered for the 17th annual Oktoberfest, hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz.

As musicians played Bavarian music, festivalgoers filled the block to enjoy dancing, beer, and traditional clothing.

"It's always been a fantastic time — vibing with all the people with all their German outfits on!" said attendee Bill Giffin.

Many dressed the part, from small children to adults. Lucas Ruiz, who just moved to Philadelphia two weeks ago, said the festival was a perfect opportunity to join in.

"I figured you know what, if I'm going to do this, I'm going to do it right. So I got to put on the whole outfit, get the gear on," Ruiz said.

Even the staff got in on the tradition. About 50 employees from the beer hall donned traditional Bavarian garb, along with owner Doug Hager, who was born in Germany.

"There are so many parts to the German culture that I like to introduce to Philadelphia," Hager said. "Oktoberfest is something that so many people can relate to."

Hager estimated that at least 5,000 people attend the festival each year. Staff made and sold flower crowns, and guests enjoyed German staples like bratwurst, sauerkraut, schnitzel, and roast pork.

For many, Oktoberfest isn't just about the food and drink — it's about tradition.

"My Oma [grandma], she was born in Germany," said Autumn Egan. "And she used to take me to Oktoberfests when I was growing up."

Festivalgoer Natalka Swavely called it the perfect fall day.

"Beautiful weather! Great friends, good beer, good food, what's not to love?" she said.