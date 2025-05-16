Why Flyers believe they have "long-term solution" with Rick Tocchet as head coach

Rick Tocchet is in the Flyers' Hall of Fame. Now he's their head coach.

Rick Tocchet is in the Flyers' Hall of Fame. Now he's their head coach.

The Philadelphia Flyers introduced Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in franchise history on Friday, bringing home a fan favorite and one of the NHL's most respected hockey minds to guide the team through its critical next phase.

General manager Danny Briere made the announcement at a packed press conference at the Wells Fargo Center, calling the 61-year-old Tocchet the "long-term solution" for the franchise's bench position. The deal, reportedly for $25 million over five years, signals a serious investment in the franchise's future direction.

"This is a big day for the Flyers," Briere said. "Rick is the kind of teacher and communicator we need. He was a mentor to me as a young player, and I know he's going to do the same for our guys coming up. He's the perfect fit."

Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet, center, general manager Daniel Briere, left, and governor Dan Hilferty poses for photographers after an introductory news conference at the NHL hockey team's arena, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Tocchet returns to Philadelphia, where he played parts of 11 seasons across two stints and became one of the franchise's most beloved and gritty figures. He amassed 508 points and more than 1,800 penalty minutes in an orange and black jersey. He later won Stanley Cups as an assistant coach in Pittsburgh and rebuilt struggling squads in Tampa Bay, Arizona, and, most recently, Vancouver.

"Walking back into this city, this building — it's emotional," Tocchet said. "This fan base is one of a kind. The passion, the accountability, the heart — that's what Flyers hockey is about, and that's what I want this team to embody."

The hiring comes as the Flyers continue a full-scale rebuild. Last season, under former coach John Tortorella, the team exceeded modest expectations with a scrappy, overachieving group but collapsed late in the season and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight year, leading to Tortorella's firing.

With a strong prospect pipeline, ample draft capital and cap flexibility, Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones believe now is the time to lock in their leadership.

"The roster, the team, the potential, the prospect pool, the cap space that's coming — there are a lot of positives for this job," Tocchet said. "It's an attractive job and it's one of the best jobs in hockey."

Tocchet's coaching résumé has grown impressively since his early days behind the bench. He had assistant roles in Colorado and Pittsburgh, and was head coach in Tampa Bay during the late 2000s. But it was his work in Arizona from 2017–21 that earned league-wide respect.

"There were years in Arizona where most thought they'd finish dead last," Briere said. "But Rick had that team playing hard, structured hockey every night. He made them competitive with very little."

After Arizona, Tocchet transitioned to a high-profile broadcast role with TNT before taking over behind the bench midseason in Vancouver in 2023. He guided a struggling Canucks team into playoff contention, eventually winning the Jack Adams Award in 2024 for NHL Coach of the Year.

His Vancouver tenure wasn't without turbulence. Public spats with players like J.T. Miller drew headlines, but Tocchet downplayed those issues Thursday.

"Sometimes things don't work out, and that's life," he said. "But I learned a lot. I'm proud of the job we did in Vancouver, and I'm better for it."

Briere said he sought feedback from former Tocchet players and staff across the league.

"What kept coming up was how much players respect him, how he makes them feel heard," Briere said. "He builds relationships. That matters."

Tocchet inherits a Flyers roster flush with young talent. He cited Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny — both of whom he coached during international tournaments — as examples of untapped potential.

"We've got some guys here who can take a big step," Tocchet said. "It's my job to get them there. That's the job I love — helping players find another gear."

He also made clear that he intends to shape the team's culture.

"Players today want trust, communication, safety," Tocchet said. "It's not a dictatorship. We're in this together."

Asked whether he believed this team could become a playoff contender again soon, Tocchet offered cautious optimism: "I love the direction we're going. We've got the pieces. It's my job to get the most out of them."

The Flyers haven't reached the postseason since 2020. Tocchet will now be tasked with not just building a winning team, but reconnecting it with a hungry fan base that remembers his blue-collar approach fondly.