Veterans Stadium: Longtime Phillies employees celebrate special anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are kicking off their National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound. While it takes hard work on the field to advance in the playoffs, it also takes dedication behind the scenes.

As another Red October begins in Philadelphia, some longtime Phillies employees recently marked a special anniversary.

Around Sept. 28, 2003, Melissa Maani joined her colleagues for one last picture in front of Veterans Stadium.

"I had just seen an ad in the paper," Maani said, "and it said, 'Do you like sports' and "Do you like graphic design?' I said yes and yes."

For Maani, being a graphic designer is her dream job.

Around the room, Maani's story is the same as so many others.

Salvatore DeAngelis started his career with the Phillies as an intern and has since climbed to vice president of operations.

"We have close to 70 people who still work for the Phillies that were here for the last game at the Vet," DeAngelis said.

The Vet was the home to the Phillies from 1971 to 2003 until the team moved across the street to what is now Citizens Bank Park.

"It's like a home. It's just like, you move from one home to another home," Maani said. "It's emotional, it's prideful, it's honorable. It's been just a glorious ride."

Cheers to a great postseason and another picture-perfect moment to say thank you to all those who made Citizens Bank Park feel like home.