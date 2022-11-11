Phillies' Realmuto, Schwarber win NL Silver Slugger Awards

Phillies fans thank their team after World Series loss

Phillies fans thank their team after World Series loss

Phillies fans thank their team after World Series loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pair of Philadelphia Phillies are adding Silver Slugger Awards to their trophy case. Catcher J.T. Realmuto and left fielder Kyle Schwarber on Thursday were named National League Silver Slugger Award winners.

Realmuto picked up his third career Silver Slugger award and the second award this year. The 31-year-old previously picked up his second career Gold Glove Award.

J.T. picks up his second award of the year and his third career Silver Slugger! pic.twitter.com/Rrp906L6Z8 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 10, 2022

For Schwarber, this year's honor is the first of his career.

The NL home run king is a certified slugger. @kschwarb12 picks up his first career Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/zhhEn4sbRu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 10, 2022

Realmuto hit .276/.342/.478 with a .820 OPS in 139 regular-season games in 2022. He became just the second catcher in major league history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases.

The catching slugger hit 22 homers, 26 doubles and five triples, stole 21 bags and drove in 84 runs.

Realmuto finished in the top 10 in WAR among position players for both Baseball Reference (6.5, 8th) and FanGraphs (6.5, 10th).

He previously won the NL Silver Slugger in 2018 and 2019.

Schwarber, in his first season with the Phillies, led the National League in home runs with 46, with 38 coming as the leadoff hitter.

The 30-year-old had the eighth-best slugging percentage in the NL at .504 and finished the season with a .827 OPS and 130 OPS+.

Schwarber had three months with 10 or more home runs, including a dominant June in which he carried a 1.065 OPS and hit 12 homers in 27 games.

Another Silver Slugger winner is Trea Turner, who's a free agent that one sportsbook lists the Phillies as the favorites to sign.

The other NL Silver Sluggers are Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Jeff McNeil, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury.

The American League winners are Mike Trout, Julio Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Jose Altuve, Nathaniel Lowe, Jose Ramirez, Yordan Alvarez, Alejandro Kirk and Luis Arraez.