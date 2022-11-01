Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto wins 2022 Gold Glove Award

How fans plan to watch Phillies, Eagles on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Best Catcher in Baseball now has a second Gold Glove. Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was named the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner for National League catcher on Tuesday night.

Congratulations to J.T. Realmuto on winning his 2nd Gold Glove Award! pic.twitter.com/GNSr2fZzcO — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 1, 2022

Realmuto previously won the Gold Glove in 2019.

The Phillies' catcher led qualified MLB catchers with a 44% caught-stealing rate this season. It's the second time he's led the majors in that category -- he also led it in 2019 when he won his first Gold Glove.

Realmuto led National League catchers with 11 Defensive Runs Saved.

He's the first Phillie to win a Gold Glove since Jimmy Rollins did so in 2012.