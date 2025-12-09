Kyle Schwarber agrees to play for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The winter meetings are underway in Orlando, Florida, and Kyle Schwarber has found two teams for next year.

Schwarber will play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, MLB announced Tuesday. The announcement came hours before Schwarber reportedly agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies.

The 32-year-old designated hitter will suit up for the U.S. for the second consecutive tournament. Schwarber was one of eight Phillies to play in the 2023 Classic.

Trea Turner made headlines throughout the tourney, helping power the USA to the championship game. Turner tied a WBC record with five home runs in 2023, before ever playing a game with the Phillies. Turner signed with Philadelphia that offseason.

Schwarber hit free agency this offseason after leading the National League in home runs (56) and the majors in RBIs (132), both career highs. On Tuesday, the second day of the winter meetings in Orlando, Florida, the Phils agreed to a five-year contract to keep Schwarber in Philadelphia for the next half-decade.

Who is on Team USA's 2026 WBC roster?

Schwarber is the 12th player to commit to playing for Team USA in baseball's premier international tournament.

Schwarber joins:

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll

Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang

Where is the 2026 World Baseball Classic being played?

For the second straight World Baseball Classic, the champion will be crowned at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Marlins' ballpark will be a site for all three rounds, including the tournament's semifinals and final. More than 470,000 fans attended all 15 games in Miami during the 2023 WBC, when it became the first venue to host games in all three phases.

The 2026 WBC will also be played at Daikin Park in Houston, the Tokyo Dome in Japan and Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Japan unseated the U.S. as champions in the 2023 Classic with Shohei Ohtani striking out his then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to end the game.

When is the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will take place over a 12-day span in March.

Pool play begins on March 5, 2026, and ends on March 11. The quarterfinals take place on March 13-14, and the tourney wraps up in the championship round, which includes the semis and title game, from March 15-17.

Team USA is in Pool B, which opens pool play in Houston.