Phillies' Trea Turner ties World Baseball Classic home run record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner has yet to play a game for the Philadelphia Phillies, but the team's new shortstop is already establishing himself as a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection -- and the United States.

Turner tied a World Baseball Classic record with his fifth home run of the tournament in Team USA's 3-2 loss to Japan in the final. His homer tied Korea's Seung Yuop Lee, who hit five dingers in the inaugural WBC in 2006.

The 29-year-old Turner finished the WBC with a 1.483 OPS, five home runs and 11 RBIs, which finished second to Japan's Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who signed with the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, led the tournament with 13 RBIs.

Turner's Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber accounted for USA's other run, a homer in the eighth inning.

That baby's OUT OF HERE

Schwarber had two homers and four RBIs in five games, with a 1.093 OPS.

While Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto didn't hit a homer in the WBC, he had himself a solid showing.

Realmuto hit .500 with a 1.200 OPS in four games for the Americans.