Rob Thomson says Phillies prepping to take on Diamondbacks' speed, power in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies' pitchers are trying to get quicker to the plate and prepare to take on the speedy Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series. The best-of-seven series against the Arizona Diamondbacks kicks off Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

READ MORE: Phillies to play Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS. Here's everything you need to know

The Phils were hoping to get lengthier workouts for starting pitchers Taijuan Walker and Christopher Sanchez, who didn't pitch in the shorter Wild Card series or National League Division Series in this playoff run.

However, the weather at CBP stymied those plans. Those starters will probably have shorter workouts on Sunday, Thomson said.

Phillies players were having a catch in the outfield as a light rain fell and then a tarp was put on the field Saturday afternoon.

Pitchers want to get quicker to the plate to combat Diamondbacks' speed

The Diamondbacks are a quick team. They had 166 stolen bases in the regular season, the second-most in Major League Baseball. That's over a base per game.

The Phillies weren't too far behind, finishing the regular season seventh in Major League Baseball with 141 stolen bases.

All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll led D-Backs in steals with 54, and finished third in MLB behind only Atlanta's Ronald Acuna (73) and Esteury Ruiz (67).

Thomson said some Phillies pitchers are making some adjustments to their deliveries to be quicker to the plate and give catcher J.T. Realmuto a chance to throw some runners out.

"Our guys are conscious of it, and trying to speed up, trying to give J.T. a chance," Thomson said.

One of those pitchers is starter Aaron Nola, who Thomson said has done "a tremendous job" getting quicker to the plate.

Bryce Harper "OK" after run-in on basepath in NLDS Game 4

First baseman Bryce Harper cried out in pain late in Game 4 of the NLDS when slugger Matt Olson collided with him running to first.

Harper went down the tunnel after the third out but eventually returned to the bench. The incident raised concerns because last year, Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Thomson said Harper is doing just fine.

"He's in here today, and yeah he's good to go."

The Phillies ended the 104-win Atlanta Braves' season on Thursday night, taking the NLDS three games to one. All three runs in the Game 4 3-1 win came from solo home runs.

Sunday, Oct. 15 is the last day to register to buy tickets to any potential World Series games at Citizens Bank Park.