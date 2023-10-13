Bryce Harper stays in Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves after colliding with Matt Olson

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper stayed in Game 4 of the National League Division Series after it looked like he suffered a apparent right elbow injury in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday night.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson collided with Harper as he ran out a ground ball on the first base line.

After Harper caught the ball from second baseman Bryson Stott to record the out, Harper walked away from the bag in pain holding his right blow.

Harper went down the tunnel after the third out, but eventually returned to the bench.

Last year, Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Following the surgery, Harper returned in remarkable time and rejoined the Phillies in May of the 2023 season.

It's unclear if Harper suffered any injury after returning.

Harper went 1 for 2 and drew two talks in the 3-1 victory over the Braves. He hit a total of three homers in the series, including two in Game 3, after Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia reportedly mocked Harper following his Game 2 base-running blunder.

Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks begins on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

