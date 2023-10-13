Watch CBS News
Phillies to play Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS. Here's everything you need to know

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight season, the Phillies are heading to the National League Championship Series. This time, it will be against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

The Phillies advanced after beating the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, in the National League Division Series. It marks the second straight year Philadelphia sent their NL East rivals home in the playoffs. 

The Phillies and Diamondbacks have never met in the postseason before. 

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule 

  • Game 1: In Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m.
  • Game 2: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. 
  • Game 3, In Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. 
  • Game 4, In Arizona, Friday, Oct. 20,  8:07 p.m.
  • Game 5, In Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m., if necessary
  • Game 6, In Arizona, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m., if necessary
  • Game 7, In Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m., if necessary

Probable pitchers

  • Game 1: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Zac Gallen (2-0, 3.18 ERA)
  • Game 2:  Aaron Nola (2-0, 1.42 ERA)  vs. Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
  •  Game 3: Ranger Suarez vs. Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) 
  • Game 4: TBD
  • Game 5: If necessary, TBD
  • Game 6: If necessary, TBD
  • Game 7: If necessary, TBD

Season series 

The Phillies went 4-3 in the season series with the Diamondbacks during the regular season. 

Tickets 

As of Thursday night, tickets currently aren't available for the NLCS through the Phillies' website. 

But, they're available to purchase through secondary markets like SeatGeek. The cheapest were going for $380. 

Local connection

The series between the Phillies and Diamondbacks will be a homecoming for two opposing players. 

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is from Norristown, while Gallen is a Somerdale, New Jersey native, and played high school baseball a Bishop Eustace Preparatory School. 

RELATED: Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 21: Zac Gallen

