Phillies to play Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS. Here's everything you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight season, the Phillies are heading to the National League Championship Series. This time, it will be against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Phillies advanced after beating the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, in the National League Division Series. It marks the second straight year Philadelphia sent their NL East rivals home in the playoffs.
The Phillies and Diamondbacks have never met in the postseason before.
Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.
Schedule
- Game 1: In Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m.
- Game 2: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m.
- Game 3, In Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m.
- Game 4, In Arizona, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m.
- Game 5, In Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m., if necessary
- Game 6, In Arizona, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m., if necessary
- Game 7, In Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m., if necessary
Probable pitchers
- Game 1: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Zac Gallen (2-0, 3.18 ERA)
- Game 2: Aaron Nola (2-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Game 3: Ranger Suarez vs. Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 3.86 ERA)
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
Season series
The Phillies went 4-3 in the season series with the Diamondbacks during the regular season.
Tickets
As of Thursday night, tickets currently aren't available for the NLCS through the Phillies' website.
But, they're available to purchase through secondary markets like SeatGeek. The cheapest were going for $380.
Local connection
The series between the Phillies and Diamondbacks will be a homecoming for two opposing players.
Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is from Norristown, while Gallen is a Somerdale, New Jersey native, and played high school baseball a Bishop Eustace Preparatory School.
RELATED: Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 21: Zac Gallen
Related reading
- Nick Castellanos hits 2 HRs again as Phillies beat Braves to advance to NLCS
- Bryce Harper stares at Orlando Arcia after hitting 2 HRs in NLDS Game 3 win
- The 5 biggest moments in Phillies' Game 3 win over Braves, according to the data
- The Rolling Stones to release limited edition Phillies vinyl of album "Hackney Diamonds"
- Phillies fans dip into wedding fund to attend Game 3 of NLDS: "My mom was mad"
- Bryce Harper passes Ryan Howard on Phillies all-time playoff HR list
- "Angel in the outfield:" Meet the Tacony teacher holding the photo of late friend at Phillies Game 3
for more features.