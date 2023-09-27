Here's how to get Philadelphia Phillies playoff tickets

Red October is back: Phillies clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight year

Red October is back: Phillies clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It's gonna be another Red October in Philadelphia after the Phillies clinched a National League Wild Card spot on Tuesday night.

Now that the Phillies punched their ticket to the postseason, fans can register at Phillies.com/postseason to get an opportunity for tickets to a potential National League Division Series, National League Championship Series or even World Series games at Citizens Bank Park.

Because season ticket holders have priority, all three NL Wild Card games are sold out, according to the team.

Registration will end for the NLDS ticket chance at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m., registration will end for the NLCS ticket opportunity. The World Series ticket opportunity registration will end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The team also recommends going to SeatGeek for tickets.

However, registering for the ticket purchasing opportunity does not guarantee you tickets.