Fans hope to run into Phillies again at breakfast in Houston

Phillies fans invading Texas for Games 1 and 2 of World Series

Phillies fans invading Texas for Games 1 and 2 of World Series

Phillies fans invading Texas for Games 1 and 2 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies nation is invading Houston with fans snatching up tickets for the first two games of the World Series. On the way to George Bush International Airport's baggage claim, travelers pass by a Texas-sized statue, but the message "Houston we have landed" is taking on a whole different meaning.

"Philadelphia's coming to town and we're taking over," Gordon Ernst Jr. said.

Fanatical Phillies fans have been filling up flights on their way to Houston for the World Series.

"Houston you have a problem," Ernst said.

You may remember Gordon Ernst's family, they ran into Bryce Harper and other star players while out to breakfast in San Diego during the NLCS last week.

The most important question is: Where is the family headed for breakfast?

"Wherever the good food is because we're going to do what we did last time and hopefully if we run into any Philly fans or Phillies, look for me, I'll pick up the tab," Ernst said.

On the way to breakfast, CBS3 ran into Rosalyn Jones' family.

Jones says they're going to Game 1 for her sister's birthday.

We’re live on the field at Minute Maid Park as Phillies fans arrive in Houston! Live reports at 6:15 & 6:30 am @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/pTPKJHkNo0 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 28, 2022

"My heart is just 'wooooo,' beating okay! I believe that we're going to win the first game! I think they're going to take it in five games," Jones said.

The Phillies phenomenal postseason performance proves no matter one's background, all Philadelphians bleed red.

Game 1 is Friday at 8:03 p.m.