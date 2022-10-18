Watch CBS News
Phillies fans run into Harper, Stott, Realmuto at breakfast

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans run into some legends while having breakfast in San Diego
Phillies fans run into some legends while having breakfast in San Diego 03:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. 

This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. 

That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. 

That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. 

Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below. 

breakfast-republic1.jpg
Some Phillies fans who flew to San Diego got an awesome surprise at breakfast when they ran into a few Phillies players.  Gordon Ernst
breakfast-republic2.jpg
Some Phillies fans who flew to San Diego got an awesome surprise at breakfast when they ran into a few Phillies players.  Gordon Ernst   
breakfast-republic3.jpg
Some Phillies fans who flew to San Diego got an awesome surprise at breakfast when they ran into a few Phillies players.  Gordon Ernst   
breakfast-republic5.jpg
Some Phillies fans who flew to San Diego got an awesome surprise at breakfast when they ran into a few Phillies players.  Gordon Ernst   
breakfast-republic6.jpg
Some Phillies fans who flew to San Diego got an awesome surprise at breakfast when they ran into a few Phillies players.  Gordon Ernst   

First published on October 18, 2022 / 5:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

