Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf.

Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals.

"He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed."

Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.

Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried.

Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

