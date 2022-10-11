Phillies-Braves 2022 NLDS: Schedule, probable pitchers, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in 11 years, Citizens Bank Park will host a postseason game this week. Also, for the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.

The Phillies this past weekend dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals in two games in the National League Wild Card Series.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, airing on FOX.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule

Game 1: In Atlanta, Tuesday, 1:07 p.m.

Game 2: In Atlanta, Wednesday, 4:35 p.m.

Game 3: In Philadelphia, Friday, TBD

Game 4, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Saturday, TBD

Game 5, if necessary: In Atlanta, Sunday, TBD

Probable pitchers

Game 1: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65) vs. Max Fried (14-7, 2.48)

The Phillies are 9-4 this season when Suarez pitches at least six innings

Suarez has faced Atlanta five times this season, allowing 10 runs in 28 innings

Fried has allowed eight runs in 23 innings against the Phillies this season

J.T. Realmuto has three homers and six extra-base hits off Fried in 36 career at-bats

Game 2: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82) vs. TBD

Wheeler has faced the Braves three times this season, allowing six runs in 20 innings

Travis d'Arnaud has seven hits and a 1.263 OPS off Wheeler in 17 career plate appearances

Overall, Braves hitters are hitting .210 with a .580 OPS against Wheeler

In two starts in Atlanta this season, Wheeler allowed three runs in 13 2/3 innings

Game 3: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25) vs. TBD

Nola was 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in five starts vs. the Braves in the regular season

In his last start against Atlanta, Nola struck out eight over six shutout innings on Sept. 23

Overall this season, Nola allowed nine runs in 20 innings against the Braves

Nola has thrown 13 1/3 scoreless in back-to-back clinching starts -- playoff berth, Wild Card series

Atlanta hasn't announced its starting pitchers for Games 2 and 3, but Kyle Wright will likely be one of them. Charlie Morton is a candidate to start too, as is Spencer Strider, though his availability -- and role -- is uncertain because of injury.

Season series

The Braves won the season series, 11-8, but only outscored the Phillies by three runs -- 88-85.

Postseason history

The Phillies and Braves have met each other once before in the playoffs -- 1993 in the NLCS. The Phillies won 4-2.

Tickets

It's been a while since Philadelphia hosted postseason baseball. That will change on Friday.

Games 3 and 4, if necessary, are sold out. Tickets are still available on the secondary market, like StubHub or SeatGeek, but they will be costly.